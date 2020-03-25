SAUL MYERS

This carpenter, surveyor, builder and Home Beautiful magazine contributor knows a thing or two about renovations.

'I’m so happy to be given this opportunity and for the people who have believed in me to get me to where I am, thank you,' he told his Instagram followers.

'To be part of this ensemble of superstars including host Jamie Durie and Abbey Way. And my co-judges Kyly Clarke and the amazing Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is mind blowing. This season is going to be huge and I can’t wait for everybody to see what is in store!'

The NSW Central Coast-based chippy can reveal that, 'The Contestants are amazing this year and the renovations are through the roof.'

Woohoo!

LAURENCE LLEWELYN-BOWEN

Known in Britain as the 'Grand Master of Makeover', Laurence is described as 'one of the UK’s most famous faces and is globally acclaimed as Britain’s foremost and favourite interior designer.'

Laurence believes that we shouldn’t be afraid to add opulence to a home through luxurious, tactile textures. He welcomes the current trend of rich velvets in soft furnishings and curtains, and applauds use of wallpaper and carpets underfoot, as he explained to New Idea.

'Your home is very incredibly important to your wellbeing, to your psychology – it’s the only space that can make you feel better about stuff and actually these incredibly rich tactile finishes are a great way of really reaffirming to yourself that yes, you are worth it,' he says.