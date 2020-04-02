A Sydney hotel has defended itself, after Lara Worthington (née Bingle) claimed her mother was forced to stay there in “unacceptable conditions” while under quarantine. Getty

“The property is old and has an industrial style. All the cleaning is now being done by RPA. The hotel is completely closed for six months, so we’re not involved in that now.”

A Sydney Local Health District spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that The Urban Newtown is being operated by NSW Health in accordance with NSW Health infection control guidelines.

In addition to providing free lodgings and complimentary meals, the spokesperson said soft furnishing items had been removed to reduce infection risk and provide a safe environment.

The hotel’s comments came after Lara took to social media earlier this week to slam her mother Sharon's hotel accommodation while in quarantine. Instagram

The staff member's comments came after Lara took to social media to criticise the condition of her mother's room at the hotel.

Lara claimed that her mum Sharon has been forced into coronavirus quarantine for 14 days after she arrived at Sydney Airport from overseas on Monday.

"I don’t think this looks like a 5 star accommodation to me," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter at the time.

After Lara shared photos of her mum’s room on Twitter, fans took to the social network to comment on her post, with some users calling the mother-of-two "entitled" and "tone deaf". Twitter

She added: "The next 14 days here for my 63-year-old mum who is showing heavy symptoms. This is unacceptable."

After Lara shared photos of her mum’s room on Twitter, fans took to the social network to comment on her post, with some users calling the mother-of-two "entitled" and "tone deaf".