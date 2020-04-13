Madeleine and her beau were spotted in Byron Bay. Media Mode

Madeleine has already promoted his work on her Instagram feed encouraging her fans to plant more trees alongside a picture of herself with her handsome beau.

In 2018, Madeleine split from her husband Shannon Bennett, who has also moved on and found someone else – he was spotted kissing a mystery blonde last year.

Madeleine also admitted she was unlikely to get back together with him.

They couldn't keep their hands off each other. Media Mode

“You know what? I’m a big believer that everything in life has a season. We change. We evolve,” she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“The whole notion of being bound for life is not necessarily realistic. At some point we go, ‘Well I have certain needs I want to have met and you’ve got certain needs and if the two don’t combine and cross in the middle, why fight it and be miserable?’” she said.

“I don’t think that’s fair to the children either to see two parents that are constantly [at cross] purposes.”

Madeleine and Shannon share six children together, Phoenix, Hendrix, Xascha, Xanthe, Xalia and Margaux.

