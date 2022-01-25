Sultana Bran Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal. Supplied

The Sultana Bran Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal combines malty flakes and sultanas with cinnamon and spice, and can be enjoyed with warm milk for that added burst of flavour.

Dan Bitti, Kellogg’s Breakfast Lead said, "Australia loves the humble Hot Cross Bun for its delicious combination of sweet cinnamon, spices and, of course, sultanas."

"For the first time ever, we’ve combined this flavour of Hot Cross Buns that Aussies adore, with the much-loved tasty and healthy goodness of Sultana Bran to create an unmissable limited edition that won’t be around for long," Dan said.

Available for a limited time only, you can now get your hands on the new Sultana Bran Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal exclusively at Woolworths nationwide for $6.95.

Hot cross buns. Supplied

Aussies will also be able to spot the new Caramilk Hot Cross Buns on supermarket shelves - a first of its kind in Australia.

The limited-edition hot cross buns are filled with Cadbury Caramilk chips, and are exclusively available from Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores in a four-pack for $4.50.

Shoppers will also find the traditional Woolworths hot cross bun range in stores, featuring fruitless, fruit and Cadbury milk chocolate fillings.