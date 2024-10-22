5 simple ways to save electricity and lower your bills

Energy bills can take up a big part of household expenses, so finding ways to cut them down is important. Luckily, there are easy steps you can take to lower those costs without giving up comfort.

This guide covers simple tips to help lower your energy use at home. From changing providers to upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, there are plenty of options that can help bring down your bills and save money.

1. Switch to a new energy provider

Changing energy providers can be a great way to lower electricity bills, especially if you’re not on the most competitive plan. Some offer more competitive rates or special discounts for direct debit payments, off-peak use or homes with solar panels.

With GoSwitch, a free comparison tool, it’s simple to compare electricity plans and find a better deal. Simply visit the GoSwitch website, enter your postcode and provide some details about your energy usage, such as your current provider, the type of dwelling you live in, your household size and whether you use gas and/or electricity.

GoSwitch will then help you compare available plans. Once you’ve chosen the right one, they take care of the switching process for you.

2. Upgrade to LED lighting

LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) use around 75% less energy and last 5 to 10 times longer than halogen bulbs, which means fewer replacements and lower costs over time. They also generate less heat, making them more efficient.

You can add LEDs anywhere in your home, from the living room to the kitchen. For outdoor areas, solar-powered LEDs can help save even more by using sunlight during the day and lighting up at night without adding to your power bill.

3. Keep heating and cooling efficient

Heating and cooling can account for a large chunk of household energy use, especially during extreme weather. A smart thermostat can help you take better control over your home’s temperature and make sure that energy isn’t wasted when no one’s around.

Another tip is to keep your home at a consistent temperature. It’s usually more efficient to maintain a steady indoor climate rather than constantly adjusting it.

4. Unplug unused devices

Did you know that many household devices still draw power even when they’re turned off? Smart TVs, gaming consoles and modems can still drain power because of a phenomenon called “phantom load.” This can quietly add up to hundreds of dollars to your yearly energy bill.

To cut down on this waste, unplug devices when not in use or use a power board with individual switches to turn them off easily. You could also try smart power plugs, which let you switch off devices remotely or set schedules to automatically cut power when not needed.

5. Invest in energy-efficient appliances

When it’s time to replace older appliances, make sure to choose energy-efficient models. Look for the energy rating label. More stars mean better efficiency and lower running costs.

Appliances like fridges, washing machines and air conditioners with higher ratings are often more expensive upfront, but they use less power and help save money in the long run.

Start saving on electricity today

Lowering your electricity bills can be simple. By getting a better electricity deal, making a few upgrades and paying attention to your daily habits, you can reduce your energy use and save money. Start putting these energy-saving tips into practice, compare electricity plans to find the right option, see the impact on your electricity bills and enjoy the benefits of lower costs!