5 spring cleaning tips to get your home life back on track

When life gets busy, your house can quickly fall victim to clutter. But spring presents the perfect time to freshen up and tidy up. With more daylight at your disposal, it’s easy to spot what areas needs a good clean or declutter, and you generally have more energy to get it done.

The trick is to tackle one area at a time, to make the process feel manageable and less overwhelming. And when you’re done, you’ll feel so much better without the mental load of being surrounded by mess. Get started today with these spring-cleaning tips.

Clear out your kitchen

Kitchens can easily become cluttered with unwashed dishes, opened packets of food and myriad gadgets and appliances. Why not set aside some time to set it right?

Start by emptying the fridge and pantry, throwing out any items that have expired or donating unused groceries to charity. As you go, clean the shelves and wipe down the fridge’s interior. Next, focus on deep cleaning the oven and microwave, the areas that tend to accumulate grease and spills. Finally, move on to the kitchen surfaces, putting away unused items and giving everything a good wipe down.

Organise your living room

The main gathering places in our homes, living areas can quickly accumulate clutter after months of everyday use. Give yours a spring refresh by first putting away any items that don’t belong there. Return books, magazines, gaming cartridges, shoes, toys and so on to their rightful places to instantly tidy the space. Once the room is clear, give it a deep clean. Dust surfaces, wipe down electronics and clean any mirrors or windows. Give it a fresh look with a few new cushions, a seasonal candle or by rearranging your chairs and tables.

Tidy up your digital clutter

Just like physical spaces, your digital life can become cluttered over time. Old files, unused apps and inboxes full of unread emails need a good clear out every now and then to help you stay organised. Start by going through your files, deleting anything unnecessary and organising the rest into folders. Remove apps that haven’t been used for months, and unsubscribe from newsletters cluttering your inbox.

It's also a good idea to optimise your WiFi network by switching to a whole home mesh WiFi system, which gives you a fast, reliable connection across all your devices.

Deep clean your bedroom

Our bedroom should be a restful space, and a large part of that is keeping it clean and clutter-free. You can do this by stripping the bed and washing all bedding, including pillowcases and quilts. While the bed is bare, vacuum the mattress and under the bed. Declutter any surfaces like bedside tables, and make sure to put away seasonal clothes you’re not using.

Scrub and sanitise your bathroom

Have you noticed how quickly the bathroom can get messy? Spring is a great time to give it a proper clean.

Clear the counters, sort through the cabinets and toss out anything that’s expired or no longer needed. Next, scrub the shower, sink and toilet, paying attention to those hard-to-reach spots. Finish by wiping down mirrors and tiles and giving the floors a good mop.

