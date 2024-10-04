Elevate your next pool party with these inflatable water toys

With glorious Australian summers, it’s no wonder so many of us choose to spend sunny days by the pool or at the beach. It’s not only a terrific way to cool down, it’s fun for the whole family – particularly when accompanied by inflatable pool toys.

For any pool parties you might be planning, investing in inflatable pool toys is the ticket to elevating your aquatic adventures. But what are the best swimming pool toys?

Below, we have compiled a list of the best inflatable pool toys in Australia – from swimming aids, diving darts, ball games, and more.

2024’s top inflatable pool toys Strawberry pink luxe tube pool ring, $39.99, Myer (here’s why) Funboy clear mesh lounger in seafoam, $62.13, Revolve (here’s why) Inflatable cactus ring toss game, $39.99, Myer (here’s why)

The best inflatable pool toys 2024

Is it ok to leave pool toys in the pool?

While pool tools are designed to be used in pools, it is often better not to leave them emerged for extended periods of time. If left in water, the integrity of the material can be compromised, ultimately reducing the toys lifespan.

Related article: