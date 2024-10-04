Elevate your next pool party with these inflatable water toys

With glorious Australian summers, it’s no wonder so many of us choose to spend sunny days by the pool or at the beach. It’s not only a terrific way to cool down, it’s fun for the whole family – particularly when accompanied by inflatable pool toys.
For any pool parties you might be planning, investing in inflatable pool toys is the ticket to elevating your aquatic adventures. But what are the best swimming pool toys?
Below, we have compiled a list of the best inflatable pool toys in Australia – from swimming aids, diving darts, ball games, and more.
- Strawberry pink luxe tube pool ring, $39.99, Myer (here’s why)
- Funboy clear mesh lounger in seafoam, $62.13, Revolve (here’s why)
- Inflatable cactus ring toss game, $39.99, Myer (here’s why)
The best inflatable pool toys 2024
01
Strawberry pink luxe tube pool ring
$39.99 at Myer
If it is a giant strawberry tube that you have been dreaming of, then consider this pool ring from Sunnylife the inflatable pool toy for you.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 75.2 x 53.15 x 9.06cm
- Materials: Non-toxic Phthalate free PVC
- Includes repair patch in case of punctures
Also available at:
- $39.99 at Sunnylife
- $62.99 (usually $89.99) at The Iconic
02
Funboy clear mesh lounger in seafoam
$62.13 at Revolve
Sometimes the only cure for a long summer’s day is a cool down in the pool. Featuring a mesh base, this lounger from Funboy is guaranteed to have you feeling fresh and comfortable.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 99 x 179cm
- Integrated cup holder and headrest
Also available at:
- $96.01 from Amazon
03
Inflatable cactus ring toss game
$39.99 at Myer
Speaking of water pool games, this inflatable cactus ring toss makes for oodles of summer fun for children and adults alike.
Key features:
- Includes four cacti inflatables and six rings
- Suitable for ages six and up
Also available at:
- $39.95 from Big W
- $39.95 from Temple & Webster
04
Inflatable volley ball set glitter
$79.99 at Sunnylife
Who doesn’t love some water volleyball? This clear Volley Ball set includes a glittery net and ball for your days in the pool. Or you can use that beach ball we mentioned earlier.
Key features:
- Base to be filled with water for stability
- For use on water or on land
- Includes repair patch in case of punctures
- Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC
05
Wahu pool pong
$28 at Amazon
Elevate your next pool party and put your aiming skills to the test with this aquatic game of pool pong. Simply try to get the balls into the cups – the one with the most goals, wins!
Key features:
- Suitable for ages six and up
- Includes two pool pong bases, ping pong balls
Also available at:
- $35 (usually $54.99) from City Beach
06
Sunnylife luxe ride on float unicorn in pastel
$69.99 (usually $99.99) at The Iconic
Pretty in pink, this unicorn floatie will make your little girl’s day as she gallops around the surface of the water for some classic fun in the sun.
Key features:
- Sturdy tow point to secure float when not in use
- Includes repair patch in case of punctures
- Made from durable, non toxic Phthalate free PVC
Also available at:
- $99.99 from Sunnylife
- $50 (usually $99.99) from Surfstitch
07
Celestia inflatable pool noodle
$24.95 at Temple & Webster
In a variety of fun animal designs, these aren’t your average noodle. Your little one can atop the noodle while holding the head of the animal – and they’re great for playful pool fights.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 72 x 131cm
- Materials: PVC plastic
Is it ok to leave pool toys in the pool?
While pool tools are designed to be used in pools, it is often better not to leave them emerged for extended periods of time. If left in water, the integrity of the material can be compromised, ultimately reducing the toys lifespan.
