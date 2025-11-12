  •  
Advertisement
Home Home & Tech

Snag these cult Dyson products this Black Friday

We can't decide between a vacuum, hair tool or air purifier!
Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Content Producer
Profile picture of Tiarne Blackwell Shopping Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We all know and love the much-hyped appliances brand Dyson, and if you’re anything like us, you have one of its many products at the top of your wish list. 

Advertisement

Whether you’ve had your eye on a Dyson Airwrap, an air purifier, or a best-selling vacuum, there is something for everyone. 

However, Dyson rarely slashes its prices, so when it does, we’re all ears!

And with Dyson’s Black Friday deals currently underway, now is the perfect time to snap up those savings and score yourself the Dyson of your dreams while stock lasts.

Editor’s picks from the Dyson Black Friday sale

Dyson WashG1™ 2-in-1 wet floor cleaner 

$NOW $479!
$999

grab now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx

NOW $949!
$1199

grab now

Dyson V11™ Advanced vacuum

NOW $675!
$1199

grab now

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer

NOW $699!
$849

grab now

Advertisement

The best Dyson Black Friday sales in 2025

01

Cyclone V10™ Absolute vacuum

Currently $649 (usually $1,299) at Dyson Australia

With three different power modes and unique anti-tangle technology (yes, we’re all guilty of hair on the floor), the cordless Cyclone V10 has all the suction power of a corded vacuum cleaner … and then some!

When you’re done using the magic worker, simply dock it back into place (wall-mounted dock) to recharge it.

It’s also conveniently designed for a quick ‘grab and go’ experience.

Key features:

  • 150 Air Watts suction
  • 60 minutes run time
  • Hair de-tangling
  • Three power modes
  • ‘Point and shoot’ hygienic bin emptying
  • Quickly transforms to a handheld
Shop now

02

Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent hair dryer (Jasper Plum)

Currently $499 (usually $749) at Dyson Australia

The scalp protect mode in this dryer helps improves scalp moisture retention, which can be a game-changer if you’re struggling with a dry, flaky scalp.

And curly hair gals can sigh in relief – one of the 5 intelligent attachments included is a Wave+Curl Diffuser!

Key features:

  • Scalp protect mode
  • 5 intelligent attachments
  • Air Multiplier™ technology
  • Intelligent heat control
  • Comes with complimentary presentation case if purchased in Jasper Plum
Shop now

03

Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan

Currently $899 (usually $1,099) at Dyson Australia

If you’re an avid fan of a good quality purifier, then you’ll absolutely love this Dyson fan with a HEPA H13 filter.

For light sleepers, the cherry on top is the night mode, which produces less noise so you can rest comfortably!

Key features:

  • Whole room purification with Air Multiplier™ technology
  • Destroys formaldehyde, continuously
  • HEPA H13 filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns
  • Oscillates up to 350 ̊
  • App control
  • Night mode for light sleepers
Shop Now

04

Airstrait™ straightener and dryer (Ceramic Pink)

Currently $495 (usually $749) at Dyson Australia

Styling hair can be such a tedious task – especially if you need to go from wet, freshly washed hair to a glammed up look in short notice.

The Dyson Airstait is truly a life-changer. Why? Because its 2-in-1 technology dries your hair WHILE straightening it.

And you don’t have to worry about heat damage – it uses air to style your hair!

Key features:

  • Lock feature
  • Intelligent heat control
  • 2-in-1 drying & straightening technology
  • Three pre-set temperatures
  • LCD screen
  • Auto pause after inactivity
  • Intuitive airflow
Shop Now

05

OnTrac™ Headphones (CNC Black Nickel)

Currently $399 (usually $799) at Dyson Australia

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of wireless headphones, then look no further.

Not only does this Dyson set hold up to 55 hours of battery life … you can get 9 hours’ worth of listening time from charging for as little as 30 minutes – incredible!

Key features:

  • Up to 55 hours of battery life
  • Noise-cancelling
  • Designed for comfort
  • Enhanced sound range
  • Wireless connectivity
Shop Now

When does the Dyson Black Friday sale start and end?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 28 – followed closely by Cyber Monday on Monday, December 1 – bringing you an *entire* weekend of mouth-watering deals and discounts.

Advertisement

How does this compare to other Dyson sales?

Dyson offers a few sales throughout the year, like Click Frenzy, Afterpay Day and Boxing Day, but Black Friday definitely takes the crown as a shopaholic’s favourite event, and the reason is simple: it marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is known for offering significant discounts on a wide range of products.

Get your Christmas shopping done early with Black Friday deals:

Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
Lifestyle Content Producer Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Content Producer
Profile picture of Tiarne Blackwell
Shopping Producer Tiarne Blackwell Shopping Producer

With a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong, Tiarne spent the early years of her career honing her writing skills at publications like BEAUTYcrew, beauyheaven, Bounty Parents and BEAUTYDIRECTORY. Now, as a Digital Content Producer for New Idea, The Australian Women's Weekly, Better Homes & Gardens and Women's Weekly Food, Tiarne crafts content across beauty, fashion, homes, food and more. Her eight years of writing experience and love of shopping translate into articles that help readers find the best products (at even better prices!). Beyond the digital world, Tiarne enjoys unwinding with her dog, indulging in her love of baking, putting her beloved air fryer to good use and watching hours of mind-numbing television (balance is important). These passions shine through in her writing, making her your guide to living well – at home, on a plate and beyond.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement