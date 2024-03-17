I am a big believer that as things come into the home, some items must find another home. I saw firsthand while doing declutter segments for The Living Room that emotional storage can be mentally damaging and take away from the function of life and home.

But in today's fast-paced world, our homes often become the silent witnesses to our lives ever-changing phases. From the festive overflow of Christmas decorations to the burgeoning wardrobes reflecting a growing family, each new chapter brings its own storage challenges.

The key to managing this accumulation is not just in organising, but in innovatively maximising our storage spaces. These tips may be basic but they go a long way to freeing up space…

WATCH NOW: 7 Stylish storage solutions. Articles continues after video.