Zachery blames many of his past problems on booze. Getty

Zachery Ty Bryan as Brad Taylor

Zachery’s post-Home Improvement years have been rife with allegations of assault.

In 2021 he was ordered to complete three years of bench probation, as well as a batterer intervention program, after he was charged with felony strangulation.

Now 42, Zachery’s struggles stem well back, with the actor admitting he started drinking and going to nightclubs as a teenager during the show’s heyday.

The father of seven says there was a hard comedown from teen fame and that it was “really difficult” to land further acting work.

Although Zachery had some success as a producer, he reportedly made millions as an early investor in bitcoin.

When a cryptocurrency start-up he was involved in went south, he was accused of swindling $75,000 from investors.

Jonathan hasn't acted since 2015, when he reunited with Tim on his sitcom Last Man Standing. Media Mode

Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Randy Taylor

A pin-up worldwide thanks to Home Improvement and I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Jonathan left the cast miffed when he exited the show in 1998.

He claimed he wanted to go back to school, but instead added more acting roles to his CV.

Despite this, ‘JTT’ ended up departing the acting industry altogether, and has been mostly reclusive in his adult years.

He was spotted in LA late last month, with our new photos showing the now 42-year-old heading out for coffee.

While Jonathan has since made up with his former TV dad Tim, his on-screen mum Patricia Richardson wasn’t backwards in coming forwards when the then-teen suddenly quit Home Improvement.

“It’s a pretty sore point around here. I think there were a lot of bad feelings all along,” Patricia once said.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea that he didn’t show up … but I don’t always think he gets the best advice.”

Taran quit showbiz to "do other things." Supplied

Taran Noah Smith as Mark Taylor

Taran’s post-child star life became complicated when at 17, he controversially wed Heidi van Pelt, 15 years his senior.

Taran also sued his parents for early control of his $2.2 million trust fund, claiming they’d squandered his acting earnings.

He was unsuccessful in the legal bid and gained access to the fund at 18.

This caused an estrangement, although recent reports suggest they’re back on good terms.

Taran and Heidi were married for six years, had a son together and launched several vegan businesses.

But when their food ventures failed, so too did their marriage and a messy divorce ensued.

Taran faced another setback in 2012 when he was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession.

Taran, 39, now pursues an engineering career and is employed as an integration technician at Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX.