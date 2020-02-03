Filming this week’s extraordinarily emotional scenes is something leading actress Sam Frost will never forget. And we can reveal that Sam rises to the challenge with her compelling performance in the must-see episodes.
Watch: SPOILER: Major character dies in season premiere of Home & Away
“During these big weeks, the first thing I did was go home to [partner] Dave, have a glass of wine and cuddle my dogs,” reveals Sam.
“It is just heartbreaking, and I felt that pain for Jasmine,” she explains. “It was really difficult and sad even to film these scenes. It was very emotional and challenging, as I do feel very connected to Jas.
“I had to dig deep and bring out grief of my own that I’ve been through personally. It was really, really painful.”
Jasmine is devastated.
Seven
Sam admits she’ll miss working alongside Jake, who played Robbo.
“We had such a great working relationship and we’re great friends. It’s really sad. You’re grieving for the death of Robbo, but you’re also grieving because ‘I’m going to miss my friend’. Jake has worked so hard and has been such a huge part of Home and Away. But we’ll absolutely stay in touch.”
To read more pick up this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.