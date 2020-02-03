Filming this week’s extraordinarily emotional scenes is something leading actress Sam Frost will never forget. And we can reveal that Sam rises to the challenge with her compelling performance in the must-see episodes.

“During these big weeks, the first thing I did was go home to [partner] Dave, have a glass of wine and cuddle my dogs,” reveals Sam.

“It is just heartbreaking, and I felt that pain for Jasmine,” she explains. “It was really difficult and sad even to film these scenes. It was very emotional and challenging, as I do feel very connected to Jas.

“I had to dig deep and bring out grief of my own that I’ve been through personally. It was really, really painful.”