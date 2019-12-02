Sam Frost is looking forward to spending time with her family this Christmas. Home & Away

All-time favourite Christmas movie?

I love The Family Stone. It’s a beautiful film with Rachel McAdams and Diane Keaton.

All-time favourite Christmas food?

Santa always brings us lots and lots of chocolate, so I end up spending all of Christmas eating chocolate and I don’t feel bad about it because I absolutely love it!

Which Summer Bay resident would you invite to your Christmas party?

Probably Irene. She’s a mother figure to Jas and is always so much fun.

What will you be giving your character for Christmas?

Jasmine likes to be super organised, so I think she’d love a diary.

W hat’s your New Year’s resolution for Jasmine?

To create more time for herself. Jasmine’s such a giver, but she rarely looks after herself.

