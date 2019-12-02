With Christmas just around the corner, Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger has revealed how she spends the holidays and what present she would give her character, Irene. Getty

“She’s been in that house for 27 years and she still doesn’t have a bedroom. I really want to be able to walk up those stairs and go into her room!”

When it comes to a New Year’s resolution for Irene, the star says intends to “stay off the

grog” and build herself that bedroom.

Speaking for herself, Lynne says her dream Christmas winter wonderland destination in unquestionably the United Kingdom.

“In York with my friends – and that’s exactly where I’ll be this year. It’s always a dream Christmas because it’s winter, you have all the lovely lights and it can snow,” she says.

“I do love a northern hemisphere Christmas.”

Lynne says her all-time favourite Christmas go-to film is Love Actually.

“It’s just so lovely,” she says.

When asked which Summer Bay resident she would invite to her Christmas party, Lynne replied John Palmer – played by Shane Withington, “because he’s a bit of a dag”.

“He’s always good for a laugh and he’s fun. The only thing is that he’s a bit tight, so he’d probably turn up with just a packet of biscuits!” she says.

Lynne went on to say, when it comes to her ultimate Christmas party outfit, it would have to be something colourful and comfortable.

The actress concluded by saying her personal New Year’s resolution is to stay healthy and live life to the fullest.

“All I want for Christmas is… for my family and friends to be healthy and happy,” she says.

