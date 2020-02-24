Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou: 'We will see Leah in a completely different light'
We can't wait!
Since she first moved into Summer Bay 20 years ago, Leah Patterson has been at the heart of some of Home and Away’s most memorable storylines – everything from the deaths of her first two beloved husbands Vinnie (Ryan Kwanten) and Dan (Tim Campbell) to suffering a brain aneurysm following a horror bus crash, and even giving birth as a surrogate mother to Sally’s (Kate Ritchie) daughter Pippa.
Home and Away: Why is Leah's blog active again?
However, none of Leah’s storylines have been more dramatic than the one currently unfolding on our screens.
Seven
Certainly, for Leah’s hugely popular portrayer Ada Nicodemou, bringing the latest episodes to life has been an unforgettable experience.
Seven
“I’ve never been one of those actors who have felt like I have to stay in a character, but I did when I was filming these scenes – just to get into the places I had to get to,” says Ada. “It was quite scary and exhausting. We will absolutely see Leah in a completely different light.”