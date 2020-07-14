Their relationship has gone from strength to strength, but Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor), love bubble may well be about to burst. Seven

The couple’s rocky relationship has endured plenty of bumps in the road of late - the most recent occurring during a romantic anniversary weekend away.

While away on a road trip, Dean surprised the beautiful mechanic with a gorgeous necklace.

However, as Dean presented Ziggy with the special gift, the penny dropped.

It was clear she had completely forgotten it was their special day! For Ziggy had been preoccupied by the breakdown of her parents’ marriage at the time.

Fortunately, Ziggy’s parents, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben (Rohan Nichol), were able to rebuild their fractured relationship and this week will leave the Bay to start a new life together.

But before they move to Italy, Alf (Ray Meagher) surprised Ziggy’s parents with an emotional farewell lunch prepared by the entire community!

“I like to believe Maggie and Ben are going to be able to work through any issues they have and grow old together,” says Kestie. “It’s what they’ve always imagined for their future.”

