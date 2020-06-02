They’ve long been one of our favourite couples. But it seems Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) could be heading into the friends – albeit with benefits – zone. Seven

Keen to reconnect with his girlfriend, Dean hatches a romantic plan. He wants to whisk Ziggy away from the Bay on a road trip to enter a surf competition.

It will be the perfect opportunity for them to spend quality time together. But when Ziggy finds out that Dean has taken it upon himself to ask her boss Justin (James Stewart) to give her time off from the garage, she gives him a piece of her mind.

Can Dean make it up to Ziggy?

More focused than ever on her work, Ziggy appears oblivious to the fact that Dean is feeling insecure about their relationship. Seven

Also happening in the Bay this week, Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Gemma (Bree Peters) are becoming closer with every day.

And now the pair look set to take their new-found friendship to the next level. After sharing a drunken encounter, Ben and Gemma find themselves in a motel room together!

However, in a shock twist, Ben’s estranged wife Maggie (Kestie Morassi) returns to the Bay after taking time out to see their youngest daughter Coco (Anna Cocquerel).

Still carrying a torch for Ben, the last thing Maggie expects is to see him flirting with Gemma.

“Maggie is so hurt when she sees Ben and Gemma together,” says Kestie, 41. “She is still deeply in love with Ben. In fact, he is the only man she has ever loved.

“The thought of Ben being with another woman is her worst nightmare.”

