Willow (pictured) admits to Dean that while she and Alex have broken up, she isn’t handling it well. Seven Network

“Willow is heartbroken,” says Sarah. “She and Alex simply felt that the timing was not right for them to be together − but it’s so sad.

Neither of them wanted to end things, but it’s just about geography. And now everything has come crashing down around Willow.”

And what Willow doesn’t know is that Alex is leaving town far sooner than she thought.

What Willow doesn’t know is that Alex (pictured) is leaving town far sooner than she thought. Seven Network

After finishing her last day in the local ED, Alex quietly packs up her belongings in her office, including a photo of her and her ex-girlfriend.

However, just as Alex is about to leave town forever, Willow receives a message

on her phone that takes her completely by surprise. Don’t miss it!

For more Home And Away exclusives, see this week’s issue of New Idea - on sale now.