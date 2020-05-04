Maggie is trying to repair her relationship. Seven

Indeed, while Maggie does all she can to try and repair her deeply fractured marriage, Ben is in no mood to listen.

“As far as Ben is concerned, it’s not so much the act itself – it’s not the fact that Maggie spent the night with his brother 20 years ago – but more that she kept it from him all this time,” says Kestie. “Ben now feels that their entire marriage has been a lie.

“Maggie, on the other hand, certainly doesn’t view it this way. While she couldn’t regret her actions more – and wishes she had been upfront with Ben from the beginning – she wants nothing more than for Ben to understand that everything they have shared has been real.

“But he just can’t seem to get past it.” And neither, it seems, can their daughter, Ziggy. “This continues to be a huge trial for Ziggy and her family to go through,” says Sophie. “Everything could fall apart.”

To read more, pick up this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.