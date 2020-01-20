Terrifying times ahead in the Bay New Idea

Who will it be? Still held hostage by the Ouroboros gang are Jasmine (Sam Frost), Alex (Zoë Ventoura), Marilyn (Emily Symons), Mackenzie (Emily Weir), and a critically-ill Bella (Courtney Miller).

“Bella is certainly in dire straits,” says Courtney, adding, “and she’s not the only one!

“The last time we saw Bella, she was on the ground almost shutting her eyes. The events at the hospital will change everyone’s lives forever.”

The drama explodes

Meanwhile, Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) have broken into the lift well of the building and are planning a way to rescue their loved ones. But could the pair’s scheme backfire – with truly devastating consequences?

Then there’s Robbo (Jake Ryan) who is immersed in a nightmare of his own. When we last saw the federal agent, he was being forced to drive off with a gun-wielding Scott (Trent Baines) into a very uncertain future! Don’t miss what happens next!

