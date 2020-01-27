The Bay is rocked yet again

Instead, he heads to the beach where he runs into Jade – and ends up in a heated argument with her and newcomer Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who appears to have taken a liking to Jade.

Before long, Ryder is brawling with Nikau – and things don’t go well for the embattled teenager!

Will Ryder be able to prove his innocence? Or will Jade’s vindictive plan ruin the teen’s life forever?

“Let’s just say that Ryder has a huge fight on his hands trying to clear his name,” reveals Lukas.

And that’s not all, hints Lukas, who reveals: “Someone could be coming to the Bay this year who has a strong connection to Ryder’s past and could really shake up his world.” Stay tuned!

Relationships will once again take centre-stage in Summer Bay this year. And, of course, we wouldn’t want it any other way!

Get set for several red-hot new romances to steam up the screen as well as the fact that at least one long-lasting union will strike unexpectedly rocky ground!

For more, see this week's New Idea