Their relationship has faced many tests. Seven

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the pair, with their relationship facing plenty of tests, from Lewis' (Luke Arnold) revenge mission to the arrival of Rachel (Marny Kennedy).

Recently, we saw a hitch in the couple's wedding plans when they realise they haven't thought of a honeymoon destination.

While Tori suggested a relaxing island getaway, adventure-lover Christian was thinking about trekking in Nepal or bungee jumping in New Zealand.

The pair couldn't agree on a honeymoon destination. Seven

There was also the necessity of choosing a baby-friendly destination for Tori's daughter Grace.

"Christian has lived and worked in many places outside his comfort zone, and is very aware that Tori hasn't," Ditch explained to TV WEEK.

"She's had to bear the responsibility of her family and raising Grace alone, while absorbing the pressure of the emergency department."



But it looks like fate kept the two together, and after long last, Tori and Christian will finally tie the knot in front of their closest friends… and Australia!

You can catch the wedding of the year on Home and Away at 7.00pm Monday, 27 September on Channel 7, or catch up on 7plus.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!