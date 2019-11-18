“Tori has been in a coma for six weeks,” says Penny.

“So when she now comes to and Baby Grace is put in her arms, it’s quite a shock. She thinks that Grace should still be a newborn and she cannot reconcile the fact that this is her baby – that she’d been cared for by someone else for six weeks and is now a lot bigger than when she first held her before suffering a stroke.”

Adds James: “Everyone is in a panic. They’re thinking ‘Thank god Tori has woken up - but now this!’ ”

Refusing to give up, Robbo (Jake Ryan) – who, prior to Tori’s regaining consciousness, had been planning to move to the country with his wife Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Baby Grace - once again takes his daughter to see her mother. But, despite Robbo’s best efforts to convince her, Tori again rejects Grace.

“Tori is convinced that this is actually not her child and that her child must be somewhere else,” reveals Penny. “She begs Robbo, Jasmine (Sam Frost) and the staff at the hospital to bring her ‘her baby’. It’s terribly traumatic.

“It was a heart-wrenching scene for us all to film,” adds Penny.

“Tori now somehow has to come to terms with the fact that she missed out on those first precious six weeks of her baby’s life. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Will Tori’s loved ones find a way to help her connect with the little girl she so desperately longed to have?