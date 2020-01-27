Lives are still on the line. Seven

And by now, says Jasmine’s portrayer Sam, her character “has realised that she is in fact the one that these guys are really after”.

Sam adds: “It is absolutely terrifying. She is now thinking ‘There is no way I’m getting out of this alive!’.”

Meanwhile, outside the hospital and behind the police barricades, the rest of the township has gathered and is frantically awaiting news.

Desperately worried for his wife Marilyn, John (Shane Withington) sees newcomer Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and rushes to ask him if Marilyn is OK. John is hugely relieved to discover that Marilyn has not been harmed. But will that remain the case?

Also outside, Willow (Sarah Roberts) whispers to a stunned Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) that Colby (Tim Franklin) and Ziggy’s on-again-off-again love Dean (Patrick O’Connor) have “gone rogue” and taken matters into their own hands. Having crept around the side of the building and forced open a door, the pair are inside the hospital and scaling their way down the elevator shaft.

But we see that Colby and Dean’s gutsy plan goes anything but well, and when Dean’s phone rings, the gunmen are alerted to his presence in the building!

“Dean is the only person who has broken into the hospital without a gun,” says Patrick. “Now he gets a phone call from Ziggy, who has found out what’s going on and that he’s gone into this incredibly dangerous situation.

“Dean is playing the riskiest game, and anything could happen at this point. It could not be more intense.”

In the meantime, Alex – aware that Bella will die without immediate medical attention – is desperate to do whatever she can to obtain supplies to save

the ailing teen. But is it already too late for Bella?

“By this point, Bella is so ill,” says Courtney. “It is almost as if she doesn’t know what’s going on, as she is in such a critical condition. There is every chance she may not pull through.”

As for Mackenzie, the Salt owner will demonstrate true courage as she once again springs into action.

“Mackenzie really tries to step up to the plate, and she does show what she is made of,” says Emily. “But everyone will be shocked by what unfolds.”

Who will survive this most terrible ordeal?

