Tai Hara and wife Fely Irvine are expecting their first child. Instagram

Tai is best known for his role as Andy Barrett in Home and Away and following the announcement, a slew of his former co-stars were quick to flood the comments section to congratulate the parents-to-be.

“Ohhhh beautiful you two. Just magic,” penned Lisa Gormley, known for playing Bianca Scott.

Lincoln Younes, who played Casey Braxton, wrote: "Best news to wake up to, Congrats to this baby on having the best genetics out there."

Elsewhere, Bonnie Sveen, who portrayed Ricky Sharpe, added, "This is the best! I’m 100000000% thankful for this! congrats. Love you both."

Many of Tai's former Home and Away co-stars rushed to congratulate the parents-to-be. Instagram

Tai and Fely tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Bali in 2017, two years after the actor proposed to his now wife in a Scottish castle.

In an exclusive interview with New Idea at the time, the couple opened up about how emotional their nuptials were.

Tai and Fely tied the knot in 2017 in a magical Bali wedding. New Idea

“I felt completely speechless when Fely first walked towards me in her stunning dress,” Tai revealed.

“Everything else just slips away, standing at the altar with your best friend and the love of your life. It's just the two of you, the most overwhelming experience. I tried to hold it together...”

The pair met and fell in love after crossing paths while auditioning for children’s group Hi-5 two years before Andy proposed.