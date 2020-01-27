There will not be a dry eye in the house after this week’s devastating episodes hit our screens.
But in the wake of the terror and tragedy, there may also – thankfully – be a reason to smile.
Alf (Ray Meagher) finds himself reaching a life-changing realisation following the siege.
Life is too short to be holding back, he reasons.
After organising a candlelit vigil on the beach for those who lost their lives, Alf drops a bombshell on Martha (Belinda Giblin).
How would Martha feel, Alf asks, about marrying him again?
“Alf has recently seen more and more of the woman he fell in love with all those years ago, and now he decides to propose. But expressing his feelings in that area is difficult for him,” says Ray.
He’s definitely not a salesman of his own feelings!”
Let’s just say, however, Martha’s response may take Alf by surprise! Will she accept?
