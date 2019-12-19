It’s a Home and Away reunion!
Former Channel 7 stars Todd Lasance, Lincoln Younes, Charles Cottier, Luke Mitchell and Adam Demos have all reunited for a round of golf.
WATCH: Exclusive! Quick questions with Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
Todd - who played Aden Jeffries on the long running Aussie soap - took to Instagram to share a photo of the group.
“Golf squad day 2,” he captioned the happy snap.
Former Channel 7 stars Todd Lasance, Lincoln Younes, Charles Cottier, Luke Mitchell and Adam Demos have all reunited for a round of golf.
Instagram
The photo shows the group striking a series of silly poses, including Adam Demos - who played Justin back in 2009 - giving a thumbs up.
Charles Cottier, who starred as Dexter Walker gave a cheeky smile next to Luke Mitchell, who played Romeo Smith on the show.
Todd (left) played Aden Jeffries on the long running Aussie soap.
Getty
Lincoln Younes, who played bad boy River Boy Casey Braxton, also got involved in the photo.
The group are participating in the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic which raises money for Australian diabetes research.