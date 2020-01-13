Since her character moved into the Bay, Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has become a huge part of our TV landscape. New Idea

What other forms of exercise do you enjoy?

It depends on what mood I’m in. I really love weight-training and I love to dance. I don’t do enough of it. That’s one of my New Year’s resolutions – to get back into dancing. I also really enjoy walking – that’s probably my favourite thing to do outside. It clears my head and it’s lovely to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

How important is fitness to you?

It’s very important. It keeps me mentally, emotionally and physically fit. I need to exercise for myself.

Which cast member do you exercise with?

I go for walks with Lynne [McGranger, who plays Irene] a lot. She is my walking buddy at work. She is such an inspiration. If we have a few scenes off, we’ll go for a walk together and it re-sets me.

What’s your food weakness?

Oh God, every food! I love food! I have a sweet tooth – anything custardy – and I love pasta.

I also love cheese. I could talk about food forever!

What’s your go-to summer food?

Seafood – and we have such gorgeous seafood in this country. And you can’t go past stone fruit. How amazing is our fruit in summer?

How important is it to have a positive body image?

It’s so important. If I feel confident within myself, I can get through anything. I also think it’s so important for us to tell the younger generation to love their bodies – to love their curves. All of our bodies are different and they’re all great.

