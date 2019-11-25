“It was so spooky,” says Sam.

“It made my heart pump like mad. The guys who play the thugs were so scary when we were filming. They were such good actors when they were raising their voices and threatening us that we were reacting off them. It certainly was terrifying, and we didn’t have to act that much.

“But it was hilarious because they were actually the nicest people. In the makeup room, they were so lovely and, when we called cut, they’d be like, ‘Do you need help getting up off the floor?’”

With the scene filmed over several days, Sam also reveals the must-see storyline proved “a bonding experience for the girls”.

“Emily Weir, Emily Symons, Zoë [Ventoura], Courtney [Miller] and I spent such long days together, and in between the scenes we were all joking and having fun together and playing silly word-pun games,” says Sam.

“I’d never got to work so much with Em Weir before because our storylines had tended not to cross, but now I consider her to be a really good friend. It really bonded us. She’s hilarious – she’s just one of the funniest people.”