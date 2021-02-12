Sam Barrett has joined the cast of Home & Away. Channel Seven

Speaking to Perth Now, Sam revealed that scoring a spot on the iconic Aussie TV show was always an ambition of hers.

"It was a goal of mine to be on the show," she told the publication.

But, like every good success story, there's always bound to be some obstacles one must overcome. And, for Sam, those obstacles took the form of four failed auditions.

"I'd actually auditioned for Home & Away (before)," the actress confessed. "This role, it was the fifth character I'd auditioned for."

Sam plays Chloe, daughter to Mia (played by British-born actress Anna May Samson). Channel Seven

While Sam didn't elaborate on exactly which characters she'd read lines for, the actress clearly holds no ill-will to those who were successful in landing the gigs, claiming she is "learning lots" from her fellow actors.

"That’s my favourite part about working on the show, everyone’s always willing to help you as a new actor."

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Sam on our screens. Not only did the model appear on the ABC's 2019 drama The Heights, the latest Summer Bay import was snapped on set sharing a pash with none other than Bay boy Ryder, played by Lukas Radovich.

Sam Barrett was spotted on set sharing a pash with Lukas Radovich. Could a Ryder + Chloe love story be in our future? Channel Seven

While Perth-born, Sam has packed her bags and relocated to Sydney where the popular soap is filmed. It looks like she's locked in and ready for an eventful stint in the Bay.

We, for one, are ready to relish in all the beachside drama.