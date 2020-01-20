Home and Away

And that’s not all, hints Lukas, who reveals: “Someone could be coming to the Bay this year who has a strong connection to Ryder’s past and could really shake up his world.” Stay tuned!

Relationships will once again take centre-stage in Summer Bay this year. And, of course, we wouldn’t want it any other way!

Get set for several red-hot new romances to steam up the screen as well as the fact that at least one long-lasting union will strike unexpectedly rocky ground!

Meanwhile, Home and Away’s newest super-couple Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean ended the year on anything but a loved-up note. After Ziggy returned to the Bay from her short-lived stint working at the race track, she made an emotional confession to Dean – she kissed another guy while she was away.

Dean quickly made it clear he was in no mood to forgive or forget his girlfriend’s betrayal.

With their relationship in tatters, Dean soon had something far more serious to contend with – confronting the gunmen in the siege, as he and Colby stormed into the hospital!

What’s ahead for this couple?

