Naturally, emotions run high when the pair share a deeply moving farewell, as Evan prepares to leave Summer Bay for an out-of-town palliative care facility.

Earlier, a distraught Ryder shares his fears with Alf (Ray Meagher), revealing he knows losing his father is imminent.

“Ryder has been holding himself together as much as he can until now,” says Lukas.

They both knew this day would come. But that doesn’t make it any easier for Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and his terminally ill father Evan (Cameron Daddo) to say their final goodbyes. Seven

“He has been putting up barriers to avoid his fears and his sadness over his father’s illness. He knew that if he did start talking about the prospect of losing his dad, he would break down.”

Meanwhile, Roo (Georgie Parker) now announces she will be accompanying Evan on his journey to the palliative care facility.

Also happening in the Bay this week, Colby (Tim Franklin) steps up his investigation of the recent Diner break-in, and his focus continues to be on Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams).

After paying an unexpected visit to the Parata house and finding an item of clothing that he believes matches evidence from the break-in, Colby wastes no time ordering a search warrant of the premises.

Meanwhile, we see that Colby is still harbouring strong feelings for his beautiful ex Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who in turn is smitten with none other than Ari.

Could the police officer be allowing his personal life to cloud his judgement? Certainly, Mackenzie is far from impressed when she arrives at the Paratas to find Colby turning the house upside down.

What will Mackenzie tell Colby that looks set to have a major impact on the case – a development that then triggers Colby to order a police line-up of all three Parata men.

