Car crashes, explosive fires, divorce: there are many varied ways characters leave the drama-filled town of Summer Bay. But the real excitement comes when new residents arrive, bringing fresh life and plotlines to Home and Away.

The newest resident is Rose, played by Kirsty Marillier. Theatre fans may recognise Kirsty, who has had roles in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne, and Home, I'm Darling and The Cherry Orchard in Sydney. She also briefly appeared on Home and Away with a small appearance as Rhea in 2018.

Taking her theatrical talents to Summer Bay, Kirsty has already begun filming scenes for the show next year. The actor shared a sunny snap from the Palm Beach filming location on Wednesday, after the show celebrated her casting.

"In 2022, Summer Bay will be joined by a new character named Rose! Please welcome Kirsty Mariller to the Home and Away cast," the production team wrote on the show's official account.