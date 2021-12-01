Car crashes, explosive fires, divorce: there are many varied ways characters leave the drama-filled town of Summer Bay. But the real excitement comes when new residents arrive, bringing fresh life and plotlines to Home and Away.
The newest resident is Rose, played by Kirsty Marillier. Theatre fans may recognise Kirsty, who has had roles in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne, and Home, I'm Darling and The Cherry Orchard in Sydney. She also briefly appeared on Home and Away with a small appearance as Rhea in 2018.
Taking her theatrical talents to Summer Bay, Kirsty has already begun filming scenes for the show next year. The actor shared a sunny snap from the Palm Beach filming location on Wednesday, after the show celebrated her casting.
"In 2022, Summer Bay will be joined by a new character named Rose! Please welcome Kirsty Mariller to the Home and Away cast," the production team wrote on the show's official account.
Kirsty Marillier joins the cast of Home and Away in 2022.
Instagram
Co-stars including Nicholas Cartwright and Home and Away hair and make-up artist Laura Vazquez were among those to celebrate her new gig.
Last week, when the news was first revealed, Kirsty said she was "ecstatic" to share her latest role with fans.
"Can finally come clean about this hot piece of news I’ve been harbouring for the last 2 months," she wrote on Instagram. "Ecstatic to announce I’ve been welcomed as a series reg on Home and Away. Woah.
"Getting to be a part of this Aus icon-of-a-show is a bit wild. It’s been a gorg 6 weeks of shooting as I embrace the bay as new resident brown girl, Rose."
Kirsty Marillier in her Harry Potter robes with fellow actor Gyton Grantley.