No parent should have to endure this hell

“She had all the hope in the world that Robbo would pull through. He was talking to her in the hospital and she thought he would be OK. Now her whole world has been turned upside down.

“Losing Robbo is simply the most devastating thing for Jasmine. He was her soulmate, the love of her life. All that she had in the Bay was Robbo, and for him to be taken away from her – and so suddenly – is excruciatingly painful.”

Indeed, at Robbo’s funeral, Jasmine’s grief turns to anger. What’s more, she suspects she hasn’t been told the entire truth about the circumstances surrounding Robbo’s death.

The grieving widow has had enough

Breaking down, she screams at the casket, calling her late husband a liar – he had promised never to leave her.

Meanwhile, Robbo’s grief-stricken parents Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) and Ian (Frankie J. Holden) also struggle to get through the ceremony. For Ian, to deliver a eulogy about his beloved son is something no father should have to do.

Is this the saddest funeral ever?

Yet somehow, with Wendy’s support, he is able to pay his last respects to Robbo, as does Colby (Tim Franklin).

Meanwhile, will Jasmine be able to see a light at the end of the darkest tunnel in the weeks to come?

“She is a strong girl,” says Sam, “But I don’t know how she’s going to get through this. It will certainly take a long time. Jasmine loved Robbo with everything she had.”

