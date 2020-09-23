Home and Away's Rob Kipa-William revealed he doesn't drink in real-life even though his character does. Instagram

Rob has gained popularity with Home and Away fans after joining as one member of Maori family, the Paratas earlier this year alongside Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane (Ethan Browne).

He signed on the dotted line for three years, but the former 800 Words actor had underestimated the show’s popularity before he started filming scenes.

Rob plays Ari Parata on the iconic Aussie drama. Channel Seven

"I actually had no idea of its reach and how popular it was," he told Stuff.

"Sometimes they're doing things on location and there's 80 people watching us.

"It's like doing a theatre show. (Fans are) coming here on tour buses and they're waiting for photos and signatures and autographs."

Rob had no idea how popular Home and Away was until around 80 people turned up to watch him film. Channel Seven

However, Rob previously admitted to New Idea the role is one he almost turned down completely.

“To be honest, although I felt the character was a very good fit for me, I just wasn’t sure I wanted to move to Australia,” Rob, who was living in his native New Zealand before taking on Home And Away, said.

“I love my country and was very happy with my life there. But I gave it a lot of thought and, in the end, I’m really glad I decided to come across and do it because it’s re-ignited my passion for the craft of acting.”