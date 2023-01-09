Teasers of the new episode show Eden and Jacqui about to be in a car crash. Seven

Jacqui Purvis told Yahoo Lifestyle that the episode is ‘explosive’ and has warned Home and Away fans to be prepared for ‘death’ and ‘destruction’ and to ‘get the tissues ready’.

In the return, there are many lives at stake including Leah, Eden, and Felicity. Tane Parata, the groom, is left waiting at the alter and the couple is the show's fan favorites.

“There’s definitely a chance that someone could die. And the audience is gonna be on the edge of their seats to find out if and who,” Jacqui tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It is action-packed, there is chaos, there’s so much going on…she’s on her way to what should be the happiest day of someone’s life,” she says.

“Either way, [fans are] going to be shocked and sad, but you have to watch to find out.”

Jacqui also said shooting the scenes, that we are about to see, was ‘the best shooting experience’ of her life.

“It was the biggest shoot I’ve ever done because there [were] stunts, [it was] action-packed, and it was just so much fun.”

“It was the best shooting experience of my life because of that fact, because it was things that you would never shoot regularly,” she said.