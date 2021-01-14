Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor

"Obviously my partner is on set with me and it's fantastic to work with him," Sophie Dillman explained of her romance with co-star Patrick O'Connor, before admitting the Channel 7 soapie has also helped sow the foundations of friendships with several "great girlfriends".

"Emily Weir (Mackenzie Booth) and Courtney Miller (Bella Nixon) are two of my really close girlfriends," the actress mused of her strong bonds.

Penny McNamee and James Stewart

Penny McNamee and James Stewart's portrayal of the Morgan siblings has cemented the pair's real-life friendship off screen.

Their closeness was further emphasied when the actress shared a touching tribute for James' birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother, @jamesstewart. Jimbo - you make my time at work so joy-filled. Thank you for your beautiful friendship, solid advice, constant support and ALL THE LAUGHS!! In the hallowed halls of Summer Bay, you have and always will be 'my person'. Xxx," she wrote at the time.

Paddy O'Connor and Ada Nicodemou

Despite not filming many scenes together, Paddy O'Connor and Ada Nicodemou are buds.

"Even though we work on the same show, we don't do a lot of scenes together @paddy.oco @homeandaway," Ada shared on Instagram alongside a photo with Patrick, who plays Dean, on the show.

Sam Frost and Maddy Jevic

Sam Frost and Maddy Jevic are the epitome of friendship goals with the co-stars not only living together but often posting hilarious TikTok videos of their escapades online.

Chatting to TV WEEK about joining Home And Away, Maddy admitted she became fast friends with Sam, who she called "divine".

"It's just a hoot - what you see is so authentic, we [the cast] all get along so well."

James Stewart and Ditch Davey

What a bromance! Actors James Stewart and Ditch Davey have become firm friends since Ditch joined the show.

"He's a consummate professional, funny and articulate. We've really hit it off. I have a buddy now and I'm really happy about it," James told New Idea of their bond.

Jodi Gordon and Tessa James

"I speak to Kate [Ritchie] every now and then, Tessa James and a couple of the crew members. They're such an incredible bunch of people. You form these relationships and you don't let go of some of them," Jodi Gordon, who played Martha MacKenzie, told TV Week.

Johnny Ruffo and Lynne McGranger

Johnny Ruffo may have departed the soapie in 2016 but the star is still close mates with former co-star Lynne McGranger.

"I still see Lynne McGranger every other week," Johnny said.

The pair initially bonded over a mutual love of AFL, and they now have a sweet tradition with their respective teams whereby whichever finishes lower on the table each season, the loser owes dinner.

Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts

Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts are besties on-screen, and in real life.

Sharing a cute pic of the pair for Sarah's birthday, Sam wrote: "I love my Sar Bear so much!! I've never met anyone who radiates so much warmth & kindness.. Sar is truly beautiful inside and out. I'm very lucky to have such an amazing and supportive friend." Cute!

Cameron Daddo and Georgie Parker

Cameron Daddo and Georgie Parker are friends from way back, so the pair were thrilled when Daddo landed a gig on the show last year.

Ada Nicodemou and Lynne McGranger

Gals unite! Ada Nicodemou and close pal Lynne McGranger really struggled last year when the show went on an unprecedented eight-week hiatus during the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown.

"We catch up on House Party and FaceTime and all of those sorts of things. I have to say, when we do go back, I am so looking forward to catching up with all of my Home and Away buddies - but especially Ada. I have missed her," Lynne confessed at the time.

"We're best mates. And can I say I am so proud of her, I guess everyone has fallen in love with her because they've seen what I see everyday. She's a beautiful person and I'm really proud of her," Ada captioned a photo of herself and Lynne in Italy in 2017.

Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell, Chaz Cottier, Lincoln Younes and Adam Demos

Former Home and Away stars Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell, Chaz Cottier, Lincoln Younes and Adam Demos hit the golf course after reuniting in Australia for the holidays.

