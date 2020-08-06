2. Before he landed the role of Kim Hyde, Chris Hemsworth auditioned for the role of Robbie Hunter. Who eventually played him?
a. Matt Levett
b. Jason Smith
c. Kip Gamblin
3. Who ran over Angel (Melissa George) prior to her wedding with Shane (Dieter Brummer)?
a. Alf (Ray Meagher)
b. Shannon (Isla Fisher)
c. Irene (Lynne McGranger)
4. Shane died in Angel’s arms after suffering what?
a. Injuries from a car accident
b. Cancer
c. Blood poisoning
5. When Chris (Johnny Ruffo accidentally created a risotto using death-cap mushrooms, he poisoned Alf and which other character?
a. Daryl ‘Brax’ Braxton (Stephen Peacocke)
b. John (Shane Withington)
c. Leah (Ada Nicodemou)
6. Brax chases Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) to London after she accepts a job as what?
a. Nurse
b. Model
c. Photographer
7. Who played police officer Katarina Chapman?
a. Esther Anderson
b. Pia Miller
c. Ashleigh Brewer
8. Who hallucinated and thought they saw the ghost of Bobby (Nicolle Dickson) on the fridge door?
a. Alf
b. Pippa (Debra Lawrence)
c. Ailsa (Judy Nunn)
9. After Ray Meagher, who is the longest-serving actor in Home and Away?
a. Lynne McGranger
b. Ada Nicodemou
c. Kate Ritchie
10. Vinnie (Ryan Kwanten) turns up to VJ’s 3rd birthday disguised as what animal?
a. Kangaroo
b. Bear
c. Horse
11. Who was found guilty of attempted murder in 2003?
a. Dani (Tammin Sursok)
b. Will (Zac Drayson)
c. Hayley (Bec Hewitt)
12. In the pre-Olympics cliff-hanger in 2000, lives were in the balance due to what natural disaster?
a. Fire
b. Tsunami
c. Landslide
13. In 2004, Leah was a surrogate for which character?
a. Sally (Kate Ritchie)
b. Matilda (Indiana Evans)
c. Kirsty (Christie Hayes)
14. In 2014, Casey Braxton (Lincoln Younes) was shot and killed while trying to save who?
a. Brax
b. Josh Barrett (Jackson Gallagher)
c. Kyle Braxton (Nic Westaway)
15. While in a sinkhole, Alf told Roo (Georgie Parker) what?
a. He was a secret millionaire
b. She was adopted
c. Her mother was alive
Answers: 1C; 2B; 3A; 4C; 5C; 6C; 7C; 8C; 9A; 10B; 11A; 12C, 13A; 14B; 15C