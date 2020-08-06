Home and Away is one of Australia’s longest running soaps, which chronicles the everyday lives of the residents of Summer Bay, a small coastal town in New South Wales.

With more than 7,000 episodes having aired, the series has featured some of the most memorable moments in television history – but how much of a fan are you?

To consider yourself a true Home and Away aficionado, your knowledge of the soap has to go back a few decades (but if that seems like too long ago, here's a quick refresher).

Next, quiz yourself on the following questions and then score your answers below.

1. On the original version of the Home and Away theme song, which male New Zealand singer provided vocals?

a. Dave Dobbyn

b. Tim Finn

c. Mark Williams

** Need a clue? Watch the video below