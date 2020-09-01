Owen’s (portrayed by Cameron Daddo, pictured right) remarkable resemblance to the recently passed Evan has stunned Summer Bay. Seven

Much-loved Australian actor Cameron, who played Evan in one of the most emotion-charged storylines in the show’s history, admits he too was taken by surprise when he learnt of this latest development – one that has now seen him returning to Home and Away to step into Owen’s shoes.

“Let me tell you, I did not know we were going to do this,” Cameron reveals candidly to New Idea. “This came about as a result of things going really well.

“I think the writers went, ‘This is a good thing. Let’s see if Cameron’s up for it, and is he available?’ and I said ‘Yes, let’s do it! Let’s create a twin!’

As it turns out, Owen (left), is in fact Evan’s long-lost twin brother – the pair having been separated at birth and adopted by different families. Seven

“So I did know before I’d finished filming Evan that Owen the character was in conception, and

we were able to throw in a couple of clues that Evan knew he was adopted.”

However, it’s safe to say that Roo (Georgie Parker), Ryder and Alf (Ray Meagher) can’t believe what they’re hearing when Owen delivers the news he is still coming to terms with himself.

Indeed, Owen has just received a mail delivery from Marilyn (Emily Symons) including his birth certificate, proving he is Evan’s twin.

Soon after, we see that Roo, especially, is struggling with Owen’s news. And the reason becomes clear when she makes a surprising revelation of her own to her family.

The true identity of Owen is revealed. Seven

As for Cameron, he couldn’t be happier to be back on set and working alongside his beloved castmates.

“There is such a mutual respect between me, Georgie, Lukas, Ray and Emily, and it was like ‘Wow! How can we keep this going?’” he says with a smile.

“Working on the Home and Away set is really such a delight and has come along at just the right time.”

