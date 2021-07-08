Oliva showed off her grungy new look. Instagram

She kept her honey blonde colour and bangs, which she parted down the middle for her Instagram snap.

Olivia shared the photo of her new look with the cryptic caption "❤️‍🔥🔗🧪😵‍💫" and tagged a makeup artist in the post.

Maybe the transformation is for a new TV or movie role - but if it is, Olivia is keeping the details quiet.

Before the big chop the 18-year-old had been sporting a trendy wolf cut, her hair falling past her shoulders with several dramatic layers cut into it.

Olivia tried out a wolf cut before making her latest chop. Instgram

The style has seen a surge in popularity recently, especially among crowds of TikTok users and fans of alternative fashion.

Now Olivia has taken it a step further by chopping her hair even shorter, barely resembling the version of herself we used to watch on Aussie TV screens.

Starring as Raffy Morgan on Home And Away from 2016 to 2019, fans grew accustomed to Olivia's long golden tresses.

Gone are Olivia's iconic Home And Away locks. Instagram

She kept her hair long until she exited the show in 2019, then chopped it into a bob in early 2020.

Fans just about watched Olivia grow up on their TV screens, the young star beginning her stint on Home And Away when she was just 14.

She was 17-years-old when she left the show and all of the incredible friendships she made there – though those have lasted beyond her TV departure.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.