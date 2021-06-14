Nicholas Cartwright is joining Home and Away as Summer Bay's hot new cop. Instagram

“Thought I had rid myself of this guy after putting up with him for three years at drama school…now I gotta do more time with him at work ffs 😩 😂 🤙🏽…” Ethan joked in the caption.

“When I heard there was a search for a new cop in the bay, I instantly thought of this man. Perfect for the role, and he bloody well got it! One of the hardest working people I’ve met and so deserving! Super proud of you brother!

“Tonight he joins us in the bay as Constable Cash Newman 👮‍♀️. Tune in at 7pm and show the bro @_nicholas_cartwright_ some love! ❤”

WATCH BELOW: The sweet moment Home and Away's Ethan Browne surprises his teenage daughter

The jovial and heartwarming caption was matched by Nicholas whose reply showed fans just how tight their real-life bond is.

“I knew you’d never leave me bro xoxo,” Nicholas joked in the comments section.

Before scoring his Home and Away gig, the 33-year-old served in the Australian Army as a rifleman for six years and he had been deployed to East Timor and Afghanistan before turning to acting.

Ethan and Nicholas pictured at NIDA together. Instagram

Speaking to Perth Now, Nicholas admitted acting is filling the void that the defence force left behind.

"You can kind of feel a little lost when you get out of the defence force, and no one wants to do a normal job,” he told the publication.

"So I thought, what's the craziest thing I can do and decided to go to NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art).”