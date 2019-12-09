“He’s never coming back,” says Tim.

But could that really be true?

Now Jason asks Tim and Patrick the question we’d all love answered − will Ross’ murder come back to haunt Colby and Dean?

Let’s just say you may be shocked by the stars’ responses!

SIZZLING RELATIONSHIPS

“Let’s talk relationships,” says Jason, adding with a smile: “The backbone of Home and Away!” And we couldn’t agree more!

Emily and Tim give their take on the truly tumultuous romance of Mackenzie and Colby.

But what are the stars referring to when they talk about a ‘chemistry test’? Tune in to find out − and also to watch unseen footage of Emily’s audition with Tim.

In addition, Courtney gives her insight on why Bella has been doing everything she can to sabotage Mackenzie and Colby’s relationship – and gives some clues as to whether the teen’s destructive antics are set to continue in the New Year.

As for Patrick, he reveals what it’s like acting alongside his real-life girlfriend Sophie Dillman, who plays his character’s love interest Ziggy.

And make sure to listen out for the cast’s hints as to what’s coming up in the romantic lives of their alter-egos in 2020!