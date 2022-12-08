Home and Away fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, with some of them even sharing tips to help him recover.
One person commented, “Hope you don’t get it too bad, get plenty of rest and drink fluids”.
WATCH: Home And Away's Lynne McGranger speaks with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet
Another commented, “Oh s**t. Got it. I don’t like it at all. Drink plenty [of] water, not too much, but enough.”
“I have been fortunate [to] not get it…yet!!! Get well soon,” added another.
The news of Matt’s positive test has come just days after he and his co-stars attended Seven’s Christmas party.
It hasn't been confirmed how many castmates may have been exposed to the virus.
The cast shared plenty of pictures on social media of the party and although Jacqui wasn’t seen at the party, many of the other cast mates were in attendance.