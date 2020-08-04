Marilyn (Emily Symons) has come to the realisation her marriage to John (Shane Withington) is over. Seven

Also happening in the Bay this week, party-girl Amber (Maddy Jevic) hits the clubs with Willow and Ziggy by her side – and shortly after, trouble ensues.

During their night on the town, the trio run into both Tane and Mackenzie.

It’s safe to say, however, that things soon go awry. For Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is far from impressed when Tane, for whom she has secretly developed feelings, gets into an altercation with another club-goer over Amber.

While a kindly Roo (Georgie Parker) offers her friend a place to stay, Marilyn turns down the offer. Seven

What’s more, when Mackenzie gives Amber a piece of her mind, another physical fight is on the cards – this time between the two women!

And when Ziggy tries to break up that dispute, she ends up somewhat worse for wear.

Indeed, Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean is in for quite a shock the next morning when he wakes to see Ziggy sporting a black eye!

“Dean can’t believe it,” says his portrayer Patrick. “A punch-up is a very Mangrove-River-gang thing to get caught up in – it’s not very Ziggy at all.”

