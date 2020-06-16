Maggie (Kestie Morassi) is devastated yet again when she spots her estranged husband sharing what appears to be another tender moment with Gemma. Seven

“Maggie assumes that Ben and Gemma slept together and that it was all part of Ben’s plan to get back at Maggie, when he was actually just looking for comfort,” says Kestie.

“However, she takes it the wrong way. After 20 solid years of marriage, to think that Ben would be with another woman is absolutely devastating for Maggie,” Kestie explains.

“She takes it very much to heart.”

Reaching the conclusion that her marriage to Ben is irreparably broken, Maggie decides to apply for a job transfer out of Summer Bay. Seven

Revealing her plans to her daughter Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), Maggie refuses to heed her daughter’s plea to reconsider.

Will we soon be farewelling one of Summer Bay’s most beloved residents?

Also happening in the Bay this week, a terrified Leah is found cowering under a table at the Diner, having taken cover from the hooded intruder who pushed her to the ground.

Justin now finds himself questioning whether Leah will be able to make it through what was yet another hugely traumatic experience. And Leah, also, is occupied with the same fear.

“She does worry that this latest encounter has made her regress right back to square one – to where she was when she escaped from Douglas,” reveals Ada.

“That really petrifies her – the thought that she will always feel helpless and scared.”

