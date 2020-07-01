Emily Weir's character Mackenzie has a shock revelation this week. Seven

Could the police officer be allowing his personal life to cloud his judgement? Certainly, Mackenzie is far from impressed when she arrives at the Paratas to find Colby turning the house upside down.

What will Mackenzie tell Colby that looks set to have a major impact on the case – a development that then triggers Colby to order a police line-up of all three Parata men.

Also happening in the Bay this week, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and his terminally ill father Evan (Cameron Daddo) say their final goodbyes.

Ryder has been trying to get to know his father, knowing his time with him will only be short.

The youngster was initially reluctant to get to know the man who has been missing for most of his life. But Ryder learnt the truth and has since managed to form a bond with his father.

Naturally, emotions run high when the pair share a deeply moving farewell, as Evan prepares to leave Summer Bay for an out-of-town palliative care facility.

Earlier, a distraught Ryder shares his fears with Alf (Ray Meagher), revealing he knows losing his father is imminent.

“Ryder has been holding himself together as much as he can until now,” says Lukas.

“He has been putting up barriers to avoid his fears and his sadness over his father’s illness. He knew that if he did start talking about the prospect of losing his dad, he would break down.”

Meanwhile, Roo (Georgie Parker) now announces she will be accompanying Evan on his journey to the palliative care facility.

