Kawakawa Fox-Reo (left, pictured with Rob Kipa-Williams, centre and Ethan Browne, right) admitted he's been insecure about his body in the past. Instagram

“That was a long time ago now and I think everyone goes through their own journey with their own insecurities,” Kawakawa Fox-Reo, who plays Nikau Parata, said.

“At that time, it was something I was really self-conscious about, just because it was being shown to the world for people to comment on, but no one’s perfect.”

The New Zealand-born star added that he used to take social media comments about his body to heart but has since learnt to take them with a grain of salt.

“I’ve learnt to not give much energy to those comments. Everyone has the unique beautiful things about them and what I have is what makes me, me.”

“I have learnt over time just to get over myself and do my job.” Channel Seven

It’s not the first time Kawakawa has spoken about body insecurities and made similar comments in an interview with PerthNow last year.

“I have always been a skinny kid. I’ve always had quite a fast metabolism,” he said.

“I have learnt over time just to get over myself and do my job.”

He added: “I’ve learnt to love myself a little bit more in the process of that, too. Right now, it is not a big deal at all, whereas it used to be something that I was scared about.”

