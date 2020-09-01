Justin (portrayed by James Stewart, pictured left) has been urged by his doctor sister Tori (Penny McNamee) to undergo surgery. Seven

“As Justin’s partner, Leah takes the position that he has to make the decision for himself,” says Ada. “But it’s just an awful time for all of them.”

And this week, Justin’s condition continues to deteriorate. As the Summer Bay favourite walks up the stairs to the Diner, his back seizes up so much that he can’t move.

Justin and Ada seemingly can’t get a break, with Leah still battling post-traumatic stress following her kidnapping ordeal, and most recently being attacked again at the diner.

Justin (left) has steadfastly refused to heed Tori’s advice. Seven

Indeed, alone at the Diner at the time, Leah’s worst nightmare came true when a mystery person burst into the popular eatery and pushed her to the ground.

The Summer Bay local was so distraught at the time because it brought up everything for her again, which left feeling traumatised and vulnerable.

Also happening in the Bay this week, the reason why newcomer Owen bears an uncanny likeness to Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) father is revealed.

Justin’s (left) distraught girlfriend Leah (portrayed by Ada Nicodemou, pictured right) can do is be there for the man she loves. Seven

In this week’s must-see episodes, the extraordinary truth is confirmed. And it sends shock waves through the small seaside town!

For Owen, it turns out, is in fact Evan’s long-lost twin brother – the pair having been separated at birth and adopted by different families.

