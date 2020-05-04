It should be one of the happiest times of her life – preparing for motherhood.
Yet for grieving widow Jasmine (Sam Frost), the discovery she’s carrying her late husband’s baby came as a bittersweet surprise. More than ever, Jasmine missed having Robbo (Jake Ryan)by her side to celebrate the joyous news.
But while Jasmine was initially shocked by the discovery, she has come to embrace the prospect of parenthood. Indeed, as her portrayer Sam reveals, Jasmine now “can’t contain herself” as she counts down the months until her baby’s arrival.
“While Jasmine is naturally devastated that Robbo can’t share this journey, the thought of becoming a mother is bringing her so much joy. It is absolutely a blessing,” says Sam.
“She is becoming very excited, and loves talking about her pregnancy with Irene (Lynne McGranger) and everyone else in the Bay. The town is thrilled for her, but at the same time I think everyone is a bit cautious. It is still early days and people are a little worried for her.”
Jasmine's world will change forever.
However, as Sam says: “Jasmine is hanging on to this pregnancy for dear life, because it’s the only thing that is going to get her through the grief that she has been immersed in. She absolutely wants this baby.”
This week, however, Jasmine’s world is again turned upside down by another shock discovery – and this one will truly rock her to the core!
Heading to the hospital for her first ultrasound – with Tori (Penny McNamee) and Robbo’s mother Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) by her side for moral support – Jasmine’s excitement is palpable. She simply can’t wait to see the new life growing inside her. And, certainly, Wendy is just as excited.
Robbo's mum Wendy is thrilled about the baby.
“When Robbo died, Wendy and [Robbo’s father] Ian (Frankie J Holden)were extremely supportive of Jasmine, which came as a wonderful surprise to her,” says Sam. “She was really relieved that they were so encouraging and empathetic.”
But nothing can prepare Jasmine for what she will gently be told by the ultrasound technician. And there is no question that the young nurse’s life will be forever changed yet again!
