Mortified that she shared a drunken kiss with Colby (Tim Franklin) at the police officer’s divorce party, Jasmine (Sam Frost) now makes a shock decision about her future. Seven

After a heartfelt chat with Willow (Sarah Roberts), Jasmine again tries to speak to Colby. But she’s upset when he later suggests she steers clear of him – he’s not good for her at the moment, he says.

Believing everyone has turned their back on her, Jasmine decides there is no reason for her to stay. It’s time to move on from the Bay, she resolves – much to everyone’s dismay.

“Colby definitely doesn’t want Jasmine to leave,” says Tim.

“He feels a responsibility to look after Jasmine, who is his friend, at the worst time in her life. But he can’t seem to help her.”

Also this week, Tane (Ethan Browne) sets up permanent residence in the Bay. And the hunky newcomer immediately makes his presence felt with at least one of the locals!

For Tane wastes no time trying to flirt up a storm with gorgeous restaurateur Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who is in an on-off relationship with none other than Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), with whom Tane has anything but a harmonious relationship.

