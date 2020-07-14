Jasmine’s (Sam Frost) intensifying obsession with Tori’s (Penny McNamee) young daughter Grace has become obvious to all those around her. Seven

“When Tori first sees the photos of Jasmine and Grace on the gym’s marketing material, she is shocked,” Penny tells New Idea. “She thought that the photos were going to be of her and Grace – not Jasmine and Grace.

“At first, Tori feels betrayed by Jasmine, but after speaking with Jasmine about it, she comes to the conclusion that it may have just been a misunderstanding.”

However, with Jasmine’s behaviour still playing on her mind, Tori decides to seek advice from Colby.

An out-of-control Jasmine lashes out at Colby (Tim Franklin), accidentally scratching the police officer’s face – and drawing blood! Seven

“Tori is deeply concerned about Jasmine’s obsession with Grace, but doesn’t want to get the police involved,” says Penny. “So she sees Colby as a safe person to talk to. He can offer Tori professional advice, but he also cares deeply for Jasmine.”

And it’s when Colby confronts Jasmine that a screaming match erupts – one with shocking consequences!

In fact, Penny says, “Jasmine feels under attack by all those around her, so when Tori starts questioning her motives, it sends Jasmine into a spin.

“What happens honestly breaks Tori’s heart,” she says.

